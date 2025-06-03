Personal Finance

14 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southeast

June 03, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Members of the middle class that are seeking mid-size cities to raise their families for a better quality of life and low cost of living may want to consider the Southeast. According to a new study from Livability, 26 cities in the region rank among the 100 best places to live in the United States. 

To accommodate middle-class budgets, GOBankingRates picked 14 cities with median home values under $350,000 and high livability scores. See which 14 Southeastern cities are worth looking into for middle-class families.

Aerial view of Fayetteville Arkansas.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

  • LivScore: 689
  • Population: 100,391
  • Median home value: $318,319

The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Louisville, Kentucky

  • LivScore: 678
  • Population: 380,913
  • Median home value: $247,510

Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 676
  • Population: 258,495
  • Median home value: $244,376
Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 674
  • Population: 306,434
  • Median home value: $236,451
This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

Huntsville, Alabama

  • LivScore: 674
  • Population: 228,603
  • Median home value: $302,276

Historic building and campus at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn, Alabama

  • LivScore: 666
  • Population: 80,478
  • Median home value: $318,639
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • LivScore: 648
  • Population: 204,000
  • Median home value: $276,074
Athens, Georgia, USA - August 3, 2017: People visit the historic Georgia Theatre at dusk.

Athens, Georgia

  • LivScore: 646
  • Population: 129,386
  • Median home value: $258,778

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

Columbia, South Carolina

  • LivScore: 646
  • Population: 142,731
  • Median home value: $249,080
Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • LivScore: 644
  • Population: 204,761
  • Median home value: $224,033
Greenville, NC / USA - September 24, 2020: Believe in Greenville NC mural in the Greenville Arts District.

Greenville, North Carolina

  • LivScore: 643
  • Population: 92,685
  • Median home value: $236,303

Gainesville, Florida, USA - September 12, 2016: Entrance Sign at the University of Florida on September 12, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida.

Gainesville, Florida

  • LivScore: 639
  • Population: 143,853
  • Median home value: $250,373
Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • LivScore: 634
  • Population: 191,223
  • Median home value: $298,784
Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia

  • LivScore: 633
  • Population: 201,970
  • Median home value: $163,376

