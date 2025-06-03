14 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southeast

Members of the middle class that are seeking mid-size cities to raise their families for a better quality of life and low cost of living may want to consider the Southeast. According to a new study from Livability, 26 cities in the region rank among the 100 best places to live in the United States.

To accommodate middle-class budgets, GOBankingRates picked 14 cities with median home values under $350,000 and high livability scores. See which 14 Southeastern cities are worth looking into for middle-class families.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

LivScore: 689

689 Population: 100,391

100,391 Median home value: $318,319

Louisville, Kentucky

LivScore: 678

678 Population: 380,913

380,913 Median home value: $247,510

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LivScore: 676

676 Population: 258,495

258,495 Median home value: $244,376

Greensboro, North Carolina

LivScore: 674

674 Population: 306,434

306,434 Median home value: $236,451

Huntsville, Alabama

LivScore: 674

674 Population: 228,603

228,603 Median home value: $302,276

Auburn, Alabama

LivScore: 666

666 Population: 80,478

80,478 Median home value: $318,639

Knoxville, Tennessee

LivScore: 648

648 Population: 204,000

204,000 Median home value: $276,074

Athens, Georgia

LivScore: 646

646 Population: 129,386

129,386 Median home value: $258,778

Columbia, South Carolina

LivScore: 646

646 Population: 142,731

142,731 Median home value: $249,080

Little Rock, Arkansas

LivScore: 644

644 Population: 204,761

204,761 Median home value: $224,033

Greenville, North Carolina

LivScore: 643

643 Population: 92,685

92,685 Median home value: $236,303

Gainesville, Florida

LivScore: 639

639 Population: 143,853

143,853 Median home value: $250,373

Chattanooga, Tennessee

LivScore: 634

634 Population: 191,223

191,223 Median home value: $298,784

Augusta, Georgia

LivScore: 633

633 Population: 201,970

201,970 Median home value: $163,376

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southeast

