Members of the middle class that are seeking mid-size cities to raise their families for a better quality of life and low cost of living may want to consider the Southeast. According to a new study from Livability, 26 cities in the region rank among the 100 best places to live in the United States.
To accommodate middle-class budgets, GOBankingRates picked 14 cities with median home values under $350,000 and high livability scores. See which 14 Southeastern cities are worth looking into for middle-class families.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
- LivScore: 689
- Population: 100,391
- Median home value: $318,319
Louisville, Kentucky
- LivScore: 678
- Population: 380,913
- Median home value: $247,510
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- LivScore: 676
- Population: 258,495
- Median home value: $244,376
Greensboro, North Carolina
- LivScore: 674
- Population: 306,434
- Median home value: $236,451
Huntsville, Alabama
- LivScore: 674
- Population: 228,603
- Median home value: $302,276
Auburn, Alabama
- LivScore: 666
- Population: 80,478
- Median home value: $318,639
Knoxville, Tennessee
- LivScore: 648
- Population: 204,000
- Median home value: $276,074
Athens, Georgia
- LivScore: 646
- Population: 129,386
- Median home value: $258,778
Columbia, South Carolina
- LivScore: 646
- Population: 142,731
- Median home value: $249,080
Little Rock, Arkansas
- LivScore: 644
- Population: 204,761
- Median home value: $224,033
Greenville, North Carolina
- LivScore: 643
- Population: 92,685
- Median home value: $236,303
Gainesville, Florida
- LivScore: 639
- Population: 143,853
- Median home value: $250,373
Chattanooga, Tennessee
- LivScore: 634
- Population: 191,223
- Median home value: $298,784
Augusta, Georgia
- LivScore: 633
- Population: 201,970
- Median home value: $163,376
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families in the Southeast
