14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire in the US and How Much You’ll Need To Be Comfortable
When you shop around for cities to spend your retirement, it's all about finding a place that matches your nest egg -- but not all nest eggs are created equal.
Good To Know: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Find Out: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals
Business Insider ranked the 14 most expensive cities to retire in America. All require six-figure annual incomes if you want to live there comfortably as a homeowner, and there's not a single one on the list you should consider if you don't have at least $2.6 million in the bank. The most expensive one on the list requires a nest egg of more than $5.7 million.
California dominates the ranking with six cities -- just one shy of half the list -- and nearly all the others are in coastal states, too. In fact, only one city is in a landlocked state, and another isn't in any state at all.
If you have millions of bucks in the bank that you just don't want your kids or a charity to inherit, keep reading to learn about the most expensive cities to retire.
Miami, Florida
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $104,965
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,624,125
Portland, Oregon
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $106,256
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,656,400
Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?
Denver, Colorado
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $109,020
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,725,500
Boston, Massachusetts
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $129,389
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,234,725
San Diego, California
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $137,826
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,445,650
Long Beach, California
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $138,698
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,467,450
Washington, D.C.
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $142,230
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,555,750
Seattle, Washington
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $144,786
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,619,650
Oakland, California
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $145,274
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,631,850
New York City, New York
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $148,448.00
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,711,200
Los Angeles, California
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $150,392
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,759,800
Honolulu, Hawaii
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $190,201
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,755,025
San Jose, California
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $197,502
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,937,550
San Francisco
- Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $230,286
- Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $5,757,150
More From GOBankingRates
- Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
- Get the Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life
- Should You Still Buy a Home in Today's Market?
- 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire in the US and How Much You’ll Need To Be Comfortable
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.