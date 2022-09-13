Personal Finance

14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire in the US and How Much You'll Need To Be Comfortable

When you shop around for cities to spend your retirement, it's all about finding a place that matches your nest egg -- but not all nest eggs are created equal.

Business Insider ranked the 14 most expensive cities to retire in America. All require six-figure annual incomes if you want to live there comfortably as a homeowner, and there's not a single one on the list you should consider if you don't have at least $2.6 million in the bank. The most expensive one on the list requires a nest egg of more than $5.7 million.

California dominates the ranking with six cities -- just one shy of half the list -- and nearly all the others are in coastal states, too. In fact, only one city is in a landlocked state, and another isn't in any state at all.

If you have millions of bucks in the bank that you just don't want your kids or a charity to inherit, keep reading to learn about the most expensive cities to retireMiami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Miami, Florida

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $104,965
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,624,125
Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

Portland, Oregon

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $106,256
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,656,400

Denver, Colorado

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $109,020
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,725,500
US route 1 traffic leading into downtown Boston, Massachusetts during rush hour.

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $129,389
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,234,725
San Diego skyline during the day

San Diego, California

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $137,826
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,445,650
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

Long Beach, California

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $138,698
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,467,450
Washington DC city view at a orange sunset, including Washington Monument from Capitol building.

Washington, D.C.

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $142,230
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,555,750
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

Seattle, Washington

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $144,786
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,619,650
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

Oakland, California

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $145,274
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,631,850
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York City, New York

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $148,448.00
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,711,200
Los Angeles Downtown Skyline at sunrise from Griffith Park with the Observatory in the Foreground.

Los Angeles, California

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $150,392
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,759,800
Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $190,201
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,755,025
San Jose California elevated Santa Clara street view.

San Jose, California

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $197,502
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,937,550
San Francisco, California, USA city skyline.

San Francisco

  • Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $230,286
  • Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $5,757,150

