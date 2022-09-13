14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire in the US and How Much You’ll Need To Be Comfortable

When you shop around for cities to spend your retirement, it's all about finding a place that matches your nest egg -- but not all nest eggs are created equal.

Good To Know: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Find Out: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Business Insider ranked the 14 most expensive cities to retire in America. All require six-figure annual incomes if you want to live there comfortably as a homeowner, and there's not a single one on the list you should consider if you don't have at least $2.6 million in the bank. The most expensive one on the list requires a nest egg of more than $5.7 million.

California dominates the ranking with six cities -- just one shy of half the list -- and nearly all the others are in coastal states, too. In fact, only one city is in a landlocked state, and another isn't in any state at all.

If you have millions of bucks in the bank that you just don't want your kids or a charity to inherit, keep reading to learn about the most expensive cities to retire.

Miami, Florida

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $104,965

$104,965 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,624,125

Portland, Oregon

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $106,256

$106,256 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,656,400

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Denver, Colorado

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $109,020

$109,020 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $2,725,500

Boston, Massachusetts

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $129,389

$129,389 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,234,725

San Diego, California

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $137,826

$137,826 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,445,650

Long Beach, California

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $138,698

$138,698 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,467,450

Washington, D.C.

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $142,230

$142,230 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,555,750

Seattle, Washington

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $144,786

$144,786 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,619,650

Oakland, California

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $145,274

$145,274 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,631,850

New York City, New York

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $148,448.00

$148,448.00 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,711,200

Los Angeles, California

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $150,392

$150,392 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $3,759,800

Honolulu, Hawaii

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $190,201

$190,201 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,755,025

San Jose, California

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $197,502

$197,502 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $4,937,550

San Francisco

Annual income needed to live comfortably as a homeowner: $230,286

$230,286 Retirement savings you'd need to live comfortably: $5,757,150

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Most Expensive Cities To Retire in the US and How Much You’ll Need To Be Comfortable

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.