14 Fast-Growing Careers That Earn Over $60K Safe From AI Takeover

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the modern workforce. The tech allows many firms to process a large amount of work that would take a human hours, if not longer, to complete. This reality, understandably, has many Americans concerned about their job prospects in the near future.

Diversification is vital to Americans who want to protect themselves against potential job loss thanks to AI. Gaining firsthand experience and willingness to innovate in your role are key to this diversification, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Earning certifications and working to gain expertise in several areas can help with diversification, particularly if it leads you to become an innovator in your field. According to USA Today, roles that don’t require specialized skills are at higher risk of AI-driven job loss.

Selecting the right field can also help Americans concerned with losing their jobs to AI, as some fields may be safer than others. A recent study from Resume Now supports this truth. The publication identified the top high-growth fields that are relatively safe from AI.

Each of the careers has a median salary over $60,000, a job-specific innovation score of 78 or higher, faster than average growth rates, at least 16,000 total jobs and responsibilities that require human creativity AI can’t mimic. Here are the top 14 high-growth jobs paying over $60,000 that AI can’t replace.

1. Communication Teachers, Postsecondary

Innovation score : 90

: 90 Median salary : $79,910

: $79,910 Job outlook: 8% (faster than average)

2. Biochemists and Biophysicists

Innovation score : 88

: 88 Median salary : $103,650

: $103,650 Job outlook: 9% (much faster than average)

3. Chefs and Head Cooks

Innovation score : 88

: 88 Median salary : $60,990

: $60,990 Job outlook: 8% (faster than average)

4. Film and Video Editors

Innovation score : 87

: 87 Median salary : $70,570

: $70,570 Job outlook: 3% (as fast as average)

5. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Innovation score : 84

: 84 Median salary : $66,050

: $66,050 Job outlook: 21% (much faster than average)

6. Art Directors

Innovation score : 84

: 84 Median salary : $111,040

: $111,040 Job outlook: 5% (as fast as average)

7. Mathematicians

Innovation score : 82

: 82 Median salary : $104,350

: $104,350 Job outlook: 11% (much faster than average)

8. Operations Research Analysts

Innovation score : 82

: 82 Median salary : $91,290

: $91,290 Job outlook: 23% (much faster than average)

9. Recreational Therapists

Innovation score : 82

: 82 Median salary : $60,280

: $60,280 Job outlook: 4% (as fast as average)

10. Chemical Engineers

Innovation score : 80

: 80 Median salary : $121,860

: $121,860 Job outlook: 10% (much faster than average)

11. Landscape Architects

Innovation score : 80

: 80 Median salary : $79,660

: $79,660 Job outlook: 5% (as fast as average)

12. Astronomers

Innovation score : 79

: 79 Median salary : $166,290

: $166,290 Job outlook: 7% (faster than average)

13. Marketing Managers

Innovation score : 79

: 79 Median salary : $159,660

: $159,660 Job outlook: 8% (faster than average)

14. Fashion Designers

Innovation score : 78

: 78 Median salary : $80,690

: $80,690 Job outlook: 5% (as fast as average)

“AI can streamline a lot of tasks, but it cannot replicate originality,” said Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. “The most resilient jobs today are the ones where creativity, intuition and human connection are at the core. Not all of the top scorers are what you’d expect. Chefs, recreational therapists, and occupational therapy assistants actually outrank fashion designers on the innovation index. It’s a powerful reminder that creativity isn’t confined to studios or startups. It thrives in kitchens, classrooms, and care centers too.”

Concern is understandable when considering how AI may impact the jobs of Americans. Ingenuity and adaptability will go a long way in helping to protect roles.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Fast-Growing Careers That Earn Over $60K Safe From AI Takeover

