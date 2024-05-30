14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings

While many Americans make grand plans to reap the many benefits of travel and adventure in retirement, others are content to take a permanent vacation — by moving to an idyllic coastal city to while away the time.

Many retirees look west for relaxation in retirement. The mere mention of the Pacific Coast makes one’s mind wander to visions of palm trees, pristine beaches and sun-drenched activities enjoyed in California.

Beyond California, the coast also boasts the beautiful states of Oregon and Washington, and together the three states are some of the most sought-after destinations for newly retired Americans.

According to Redfin, the average median home sale price across the three West Coast states is $612,233, with median home sale prices of $491,900 in Oregon, $588,000 in Washington and $756,800 in California.

However, if you have a modest monthly Social Security check and $250,000 in savings, you’ll want to look at more affordable housing along the “Best Coast.” The following 14 metros in California, Oregon and Washington are a mixed bag of big cities and small towns, varying in population percentages of residents over the age of 65. All have median listing home prices near or under the $612,233 average median home sale price of the three states.

Listed under each city are Realtor.com’s current median home listing price and median listing home price per square foot, Apartments.com’s average rent for a one-bedroom per month (May 2024) and the U.S. Census Bureau stats for population estimates (Jul. 1, 2023) and the percentage of persons 65 years and older.

Spokane, Washington

Median list price: $465,000

$465,000 Average sale price per square foot: $224

$224 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,102

$1,102 Population: 229,447

229,447 Population % 65 years and over: 16.2%

Eureka, California

Median list price: $475,000

$475,000 Average sale price per square foot: $318

$318 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $889

$889 Population: 25,734

25,734 Population % 65 years and over: 17%

Sacramento, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,000

$499,000 Average sale price per square foot: $336

$336 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,502

$1,502 Population: 526,384

526,384 Population % 65 years and over: 13.8%

Coos Bay, Oregon

Median list price: $395,000

$395,000 Average sale price per square foot: $253

$253 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $752

$752 Population: 15,595

15,595 Population % 65 years and over: 24.6%

Olympia, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $586,000

$586,000 Average sale price per square foot: $305

$305 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,463

$1,463 Population: 55,733

55,733 Population % 65 years and over: 19.2%

Ocean Shores, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $418,000

$418,000 Average sale price per square foot: $310

$310 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,200

$1,200 Population: $7,549

$7,549 Population % 65 years and over: 41,0%

Modesto, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $474,300

$474,300 Average sale price per square foot: $300

$300 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,474

$1,474 Population: 218,915

218,915 Population % 65 years and over: 13.9%

Portland, Oregon

Median list price: $548,900

$548,900 Average sale price per square foot: $337

$337 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,488

$1,488 Population: 630,498

630,498 Population % 65 years and over: 14.0%

Palm Desert, California

Median list price: $637,400

$637,400 Average sale price per square foot: $351

$351 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,842

$1,842 Population: 51,951

51,951 Population % 65 years and over: 36.1%

Seal Beach, California

Median list price: $410,000

$410,000 Average sale price per square foot: $426

$426 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,850

$2,850 Population: 24,352

24,352 Population % 65 years and over: 43.7%

Tacoma, Washington

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $508,200

$508,200 Average sale price per square foot: $331

$331 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,396

$1,396 Population: 222,906

222,906 Population % 65 years and over: 14.2%

Lancaster, California

Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,700

$499,700 Average sale price per square foot: $267

$267 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,588

$1,588 Population: 166,236

166,236 Population % 65 years and over: 11.2%

Medford, Oregon

Median list price: $468,900

$468,900 Average sale price per square foot: $272

$272 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,028

$1,028 Population: 85,098

85,098 Population % 65 years and over: 18.5%

Fresno, California

Median list price: $407,500

$407,500 Average sale price per square foot: $25

$25 Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,231

$1,231 Population: 545,716

545,716 Population % 65 years and over: 11.9%

