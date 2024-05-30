News & Insights

14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings

May 30, 2024 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by David Nadelle for GOBankingRates

While many Americans make grand plans to reap the many benefits of travel and adventure in retirement, others are content to take a permanent vacation — by moving to an idyllic coastal city to while away the time.

Many retirees look west for relaxation in retirement. The mere mention of the Pacific Coast makes one’s mind wander to visions of palm trees, pristine beaches and sun-drenched activities enjoyed in California.

Beyond California, the coast also boasts the beautiful states of Oregon and Washington, and together the three states are some of the most sought-after destinations for newly retired Americans.

According to Redfin, the average median home sale price across the three West Coast states is $612,233, with median home sale prices of $491,900 in Oregon, $588,000 in Washington and $756,800 in California.

However, if you have a modest monthly Social Security check and $250,000 in savings, you’ll want to look at more affordable housing along the “Best Coast.” The following 14 metros in California, Oregon and Washington are a mixed bag of big cities and small towns, varying in population percentages of residents over the age of 65. All have median listing home prices near or under the $612,233 average median home sale price of the three states.  

Listed under each city are Realtor.com’s current median home listing price and median listing home price per square foot, Apartments.com’s average rent for a one-bedroom per month (May 2024) and the U.S. Census Bureau stats for population estimates (Jul. 1, 2023) and the percentage of persons 65 years and older.

Stock photograph of the downtown Spokane, Washington skyline and the Spokane River at sunrise.

Spokane, Washington

  • Median list price: $465,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $224
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,102
  • Population: 229,447
  • Population % 65 years and over: 16.2%

Eureka California

Eureka, California

  • Median list price: $475,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $318
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $889
  • Population: 25,734
  • Population % 65 years and over: 17%

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

Sacramento, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $336
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,502
  • Population: 526,384
  • Population % 65 years and over: 13.8%
Cape Arago Lighthouse in Coos Bay Oregon

Coos Bay, Oregon

  • Median list price: $395,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $253
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $752
  • Population: 15,595
  • Population % 65 years and over: 24.6%
Sundown over Olympia Washington with Mt.

Olympia, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $586,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $305
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,463
  • Population: 55,733
  • Population % 65 years and over: 19.2%

couple walking on the beach.

Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $418,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $310
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,200
  • Population: $7,549
  • Population % 65 years and over: 41,0%
Modesto is the county seat and largest city of Stanislaus County, California, United States.

Modesto, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $474,300
  • Average sale price per square foot: $300
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,474
  • Population: 218,915
  • Population % 65 years and over: 13.9%
Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

Portland, Oregon

  • Median list price: $548,900
  • Average sale price per square foot: $337
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,488
  • Population: 630,498
  • Population % 65 years and over: 14.0%

PALM DESERT, CA - NOV 19: View of water features at a golf course at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa on November 19, 2015 in Palm Desert, CA. The Marriott is popular golf destination.

Palm Desert, California

  • Median list price: $637,400
  • Average sale price per square foot: $351
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,842
  • Population: 51,951
  • Population % 65 years and over: 36.1%
Waves in the Pacific Ocean and view of the beach at sunset in Seal Beach, California.

Seal Beach, California

  • Median list price: $410,000
  • Average sale price per square foot: $426
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $2,850
  • Population: 24,352
  • Population % 65 years and over: 43.7%
Skyline consisting of office buildings, condominiums and museums of Tacoma, WA reflects off of the Foss Waterway.

Tacoma, Washington

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $508,200
  • Average sale price per square foot: $331
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,396
  • Population: 222,906
  • Population % 65 years and over: 14.2%

An Older Woman and her Husband are Spending a Wonderful Day Together in City Walk. stock photo

Lancaster, California

  • Median list price (April 30, 2024): $499,700
  • Average sale price per square foot: $267
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,588
  • Population: 166,236
  • Population % 65 years and over: 11.2%
Medford Oregon and the surrounding area.

Medford, Oregon

  • Median list price: $468,900
  • Average sale price per square foot: $272
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,028
  • Population: 85,098
  • Population % 65 years and over: 18.5%
Fresno California

Fresno, California

  • Median list price: $407,500
  • Average sale price per square foot: $25
  • Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,231
  • Population: 545,716
  • Population % 65 years and over: 11.9%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Cheap West Coast Cities To Retire to With Just $250K in Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

