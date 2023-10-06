14 Cheap Aldi-Brand Groceries To Buy in October 2023

With inflation still biting household budgets, everyone wants to save money at the grocery store this fall. Luckily, discount retailer Aldi offers some truly sensational seasonal treats and everyday basics at wallet-friendly prices.

We’re talking adorable (and spooky!) Halloween pasta, fall-flavored soups, and pumpkin literally everything. And don’t forget their iconic apple cider donuts. Stock up on these inexpensive Aldi-brand groceries for budget-conscious meals and snacks all October long.

Bake Shop Fall Cookies

Aldi’s Bake Shop apple oatmeal and pumpkin pecan cookies encapsulate autumn flavors for just $3.89 per 10-pack. As consumer analyst Julie Ramhold says, these seasonal cookies make “an excellent post-meal snack” at just 39 cents apiece. The apple oatmeal and pumpkin pecan varieties pair perfectly with coffee or tea on chilly fall days.

Iced Cinnamon Swirl Cake

You can’t go wrong with Aldi’s Specially Selected Iced Cinnamon Swirl Sliced Cake for $4.29. Ramhold notes this fall-flavored loaf cake provided “8 good sized slices that are perfect for sharing or just treating yourself.” The cinnamon swirl flavor screams autumn, and it’s an easy option for serving guests or bringing to gatherings without spending time baking.

Pumpkin Ravioli

For a seasonal dinner, try Reggano’s pumpkin ravioli for $2.99 per 9-ounce bag. These plump ravioli come filled with a blend of pumpkin, ricotta, amaretti cookie crumbs, Parmesan and spices. Just boil and serve in minutes.

Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix

For homemade autumn baked goods, Aldi’s $2.49 Baker’s Corner pumpkin quick bread and muffin mix simplifies preparation. Ramhold said this 13-ounce baking mix allows you to “add your own streusel topping or icing to elevate this simple mix even further.” Whip up pumpkin muffins or bread with minimal effort using this pantry staple.

Caramel Apple Cider

Warm up with Aldi’s Summit Grove Farms Caramel Apple Cider for $3.28 per half gallon. This autumnal drink combines sweet caramel and apple flavors for the essence of fall in a cup. Enjoy it while snacking on Aldi’s seasonal cookies.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

For a festive seasonal spread, try Aldi’s Specially Selected pumpkin spice cream cheese. At $2.49 per 8-ounce package, this pumpkin-flavored cream cheese works beautifully on bagels, muffins, or as a veggie dip. The subtle spice blends perfectly with the tang of cream cheese.

Pumpkin Spice Brioche

Aldi’s packaged pumpkin spice brioche loaf means easy French toast without the work. At $4.49 pre-sliced, this seasonal treat is “suitable for turning into a French toast perfect for fall weekends without breaking the bank,” said Ramhold. The pumpkin spice flavor takes basic French toast up a notch with a decadent autumnal twist.

Halloween Pasta

The whole family will love Aldi’s Halloween-themed Reggano pasta for just $2.69 per 17-ounce bag. Ramhold recommended pairing this decoratively spooky pasta with your favorite sauce for a “low-effort meal that kids of all ages will appreciate.” Make an inexpensive weeknight dinner more fun with this seasonal nod to Halloween.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream

Cool down with Aldi’s Sundae Shoppe pumpkin cheesecake ice cream for $2.99 per pint. This autumnal fr-ounceen treat swirls smooth, creamy cheesecake ice cream with ribbons of pumpkin pie spice. It’s the perfect fall dessert without much effort.

Apple Cider Donuts

Pick up a six-pack of Specially Selected apple cider donuts for $2.49. These cake donuts are softly baked with an apple cider glaze for the quintessential fall flavor. Warm them for 10 seconds to amplify the flavor and aroma.

Butternut Squash Soup

A cup of seasonal soup offers comfort on chilly nights. Aldi’s Culinary Adventure butternut squash soup is $3.49 for a 32-ounce carton ready to heat and eat. This creamy autumn soup features sweet roasted butternut squash.

Pumpkin Granola

Crunch on some Specially Selected pumpkin granola over yogurt or oatmeal for $3.49 per 12-ounce bag. This granola is packed with pumpkin seeds, oats, cinnamon chips and a hint of maple. It adds seasonal flavor to any breakfast.

Pumpkin Rolls

Aldi’s L’oven Fresh pumpkin rolls are an autumnal dessert for $2.99 each. These pumpkin sponge cakes are filled with creamy frosting and make a festive treat for gatherings.

Apple Crisp Mix

Whip up easy apple crisp using Aldi’s Baker’s Corner apple crisp mix for $1.85 per packet. Just add apple slices and butter to this bag of spices and oats for homemade fall flavor.

