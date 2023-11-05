14 Best Clothing Deals at Sam’s Club This November – Including 6 Winter Steals

Starting November 1, Sam’s Club members can start shopping for the holiday deals available in the Sam’s Club Instant Savings Book. Some of these deals include bulk grocery buys for holiday meals, the hottest toys, sales on electronics and appliances and other household must-haves worth your Sam’s Club membership.

Another department that Sam’s Club shoppers can’t miss out on this holiday season is clothing. GOBankingRates spoke to a Sam’s Club representative about the top clothing items savvy shoppers will be purchasing while sales are valid from November 1 to November 22.

See if you’ll be shopping for any of these 14 clothing deals, and the six winter steals included at the end, available at Sam’s Club.

Member’s Mark Shackets

Mix and match in style throughout fall in Member’s Mark Shackets. Sam’s Club members will receive $3 off the price of ladies’ and girls’ shackets starting November 1 through November 22.

These shackets work as an easy layer, or jacket, for cooler temperatures. They come in a wide variety of cozy plaid colors and various sizes to choose from.

WP Weatherproof®️ Shackets

Need an extra warm layer outside in the chilly weather? Stay warm while rocking one of these WP Weatherproof®️ Shackets. Men’s lined and boys’ WP Weatherproof®️ Shackets are $3 off starting November 1 through November 22.

These shirt jackets are designed with a versatile style for everyday wear. The men’s shacket includes a plush Sherpa lined body and sleeves while the boys’ shacket has a faux Sherpa interior. Shop from a wide variety of sizes and classic plaid colors.

Carter’s 4 Piece Bodysuit Pant Set

Originally priced at $14.98, Sam’s Club members receive $3 off Carter’s four-piece bodysuit pant set for boys and girls starting November 1 through November 22.

These four-piece bodysuit pant sets have four clothing items in each multipack including two bodysuits and two pairs of easy-on pants. Each clothing item is made with soft cotton and comes in a wide variety of cute designs perfect for the fall season.

Member’s Mark Ladies Fleece Hoodie and Jogger

Look comfortable on the go during the fall and winter months in this Member’s Mark ladies’ fleece hoodie and jogger. Each item is originally priced at $14.98 and Sam’s Club members receive $2 off the purchase of each item starting November 1 through November 22.

Kangaroo pockets are included in the hoodie and the jogger includes two front side pockets. Choose from a wide variety of colorways and sizes.

Isotoner Memory Foam Hoodback Comfort Slippers

What holiday season isn’t complete without slippers? Originally priced at $12.98 each, Sam’s Club members receive $2 off on the Isotoner Memory Foam Hoodback Comfort Slippers from November 1 through November 22.

Whether you’re gifting mom or dad an early holiday present or picking up new slippers for the family ahead of the cold weather season, you’ll look and feel good about your purchase. These Isotoner slippers are made with a recycled microterry lining and come with cushioned memory foam for maximum daily comfort.

Member’s Mark Matching Family Sleep

Starting November 1 through November 22, Sam’s Club members will save $3 off the original price of Member’s Mark matching family sleepwear in men’s, ladies’, kids and infant sizes.

For men, ladies and kids, this includes a two-piece sleepwear set including a long-sleeve top and pants. Infants’ sleepwear consists of a sleeper. Get a matching set for everyone to wear for holiday cards!

