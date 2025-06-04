14 Best Affordable Cities for Retirees Whose Grandkids Visit Often

Retirement is an opportunity to enjoy life in a place that feels right. For grandparents, that often means living somewhere affordable, with reliable healthcare and where it’s easy for family to visit.

Explore More: 12 Surprisingly Affordable Cities With Great Weather for Retirees

Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Whether it’s a quick drive, a regional train or a short flight away, strong transportation links help make those special moments with grandchildren more frequent. If your grandkids are regular guests, the ideal city will also offer parks, museums and activities they’ll love.

Below, listed in alphabetical order, are some of the best affordable cities where retirees can enjoy comfort, connection and time with their families.

Boise, Idaho

Boise offers a warm blend of nature, community and comfort, ideal for grandparents who want to stay active and connected to family. Its strong healthcare system, low crime rate and friendly, small-town atmosphere make it easy to feel at home. With abundant parks, scenic trails and riverfront spaces, there are countless ways to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories with visiting grandchildren.

Trending Now: Florida Alternatives — Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is known for its affordability and stunning natural surroundings, including the Tennessee River and nearby mountains. With attractions like the Tennessee Aquarium and ample outdoor spaces for hiking and biking, it offers many ways to enjoy time with family in a beautiful setting.

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus combines a low cost of living with excellent medical facilities and a lively cultural scene. The city is home to numerous parks, children’s museums and family attractions that make visits with grandchildren memorable and fun. Its diverse neighborhoods offer something for everyone.

Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines is known for its low cost of living, reliable healthcare and safe, clean environment. The city’s manageable size and light traffic make it easy to navigate, while the airport offers convenient flight options. There are plenty of family-friendly events, parks and museums to enjoy year-round.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville is a peaceful retreat with a mild climate and a low cost of living. Surrounded by nature, it offers retirees plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with their grandkids. A strong community spirit and regional airport make regular family visits both welcome and easy.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne is known for its affordable housing and vibrant neighborhoods. The city offers access to medical facilities, parks and a riverfront trail. With community festivals, playgrounds and a family-friendly atmosphere, it’s an inviting place to spend time with grandchildren.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids blends affordable living with top-tier medical care. Attractions like the Grand Rapids Public Museum, John Ball Zoo and the city’s many theaters and green spaces make it appealing for both retirees and their grandchildren.

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville features a mild climate and Southern hospitality. With affordable homes, scenic parks and a steady stream of family-friendly events, it’s a relaxing and engaging place to welcome grandchildren. The area’s transportation options help keep visits convenient and stress-free.

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is a lively college town with a high standard of living and a strong sense of community. Residents enjoy excellent healthcare and a wide range of cultural and recreational activities, including lakeside parks and museums. The city is easy to get around and its airport connects travelers to major destinations.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is an excellent choice for retirees, combining affordability, quality healthcare and cultural vibrancy. It’s home to top-ranked medical facilities like the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and features several family-friendly attractions and children’s museums — perfect for entertaining visiting grandchildren. With an international airport nearby, travel is convenient and staying connected with loved ones is easy.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh boasts excellent healthcare, beautiful neighborhoods and vibrant cultural options. Its mild weather is ideal for year-round outdoor fun. The city’s strong transportation infrastructure makes travel simple, whether for holidays or spontaneous family visits.

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond grants residents a well-rounded mix of affordability, cultural attractions, a strong healthcare system and a high quality of life that makes it especially appealing to retirees. The city features historic neighborhoods, engaging museums, scenic gardens and riverfront parks, creating plenty of opportunities to enjoy time with visiting grandchildren.

Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota offers a beachside lifestyle with the perk of no state income tax. It’s known for excellent hospitals, senior services and a lively arts scene. Grandchildren will love the beaches, marine life exhibits and kid-friendly attractions like Mote Marine Laboratory and Jungle Gardens.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa combines low housing costs with quality healthcare in a community filled with parks, arts and family activities. Weekends can be spent exploring green spaces or attending local festivals. The city offers easy access to highways and airports for smooth travel to and from family.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Best Affordable Cities for Retirees Whose Grandkids Visit Often

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.