14 attorneys general urge EPA to bolster plastic pollution strategy

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A group of 14 attorneys general have urged the Biden administration to adopt a more comprehensive strategy to reduce plastic pollution, which they say should include reducing new plastic production and addressing fast-fashion waste.

In a letter submitted on Monday to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the attorneys general of California, New York, the District Columbia and others called the plastic pollution crisis “one of the most pervasive challenges of our time.”

The letter, submitted in response to a draft strategy proposed by the agency earlier this year, urged the EPA to consider measures beyond just improving recycling, which they said has been the national focus for decades.

The EPA, which released its draft strategy for addressing plastic pollution in April, said it is reviewing the comment and others it received during a public comment period that closed Tuesday.

In their letter, the attorneys general urged the agency to address the proliferation of plastics early in its lifecycle, including by limiting virgin plastics production at petrochemical plants that can pollute the air and water of nearby communities.

They also urged the EPA to consider regulations for large industries like the fast-fashion industry, which produces garments out of polyester and other plastic materials that are often worn once or just a few times before being discarded into trash heaps.

“It’s not enough to just deal with the waste we create, we must attack the root cause of this problem and create more sustainable solutions for our communities and our planet,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement Tuesday.

The EPA noted in April that annual production of plastics and plastic waste has more than doubled in the past 20 years.

The agency has already identified several ways to reduce plastic waste in the U.S., including by encouraging product designs that curtail single-use plastics and by increasing public awareness about the impact of plastic waste.

Other attorneys general who signed the letter are from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The EPA's rulemaking comes amid growing concern over plastic pollution worldwide. In June, around 170 countries agreed to develop a plan that could become the first global treaty to curb plastic production.

