14 Analysts Have This To Say About Best Buy Co

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 8 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.21, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.6% from the previous average price target of $78.46.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Best Buy Co among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Sell $67.00 $76.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $89.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $80.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Sell $76.00 $67.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $82.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $89.00 $78.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $69.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $85.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $87.00 $68.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $85.00 $75.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $75.00 -

Discovering Best Buy Co: A Closer Look

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the U.S. e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Financial Insights: Best Buy Co

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Best Buy Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Best Buy Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

