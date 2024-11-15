14 Analysts Have This To Say About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated U.S. Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $55.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.31% from the previous average price target of $52.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive U.S. Bancorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $64.00 $59.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $54.00 $51.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $51.00 $51.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $54.00 $49.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $52.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $52.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $59.00 $57.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $49.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $51.00 $49.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $57.00 $54.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $46.00 $48.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of U.S. Bancorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of U.S. Bancorp's market position.

Stay up to date on U.S. Bancorp analyst ratings.

Delving into U.S. Bancorp's Background

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

U.S. Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, U.S. Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.39% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: U.S. Bancorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.51.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

