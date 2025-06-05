14 Analysts Have This To Say About Royal Caribbean Gr

Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Royal Caribbean Gr, presenting an average target of $267.57, a high estimate of $318.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.99% lower than the prior average price target of $278.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Royal Caribbean Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $318.00 $268.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $310.00 $275.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Raises Buy $290.00 $250.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $311.00 $301.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $272.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $265.00 $300.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $263.00 $249.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $275.00 $295.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $305.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $249.00 $308.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $270.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $265.00 $310.00 David Katz Jefferies Announces Hold $230.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Royal Caribbean Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Royal Caribbean Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Royal Caribbean Gr: A Closer Look

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Financial Insights: Royal Caribbean Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.53.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy

