14 Analysts Have This To Say About Mosaic

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $29.79, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.55% increase from the previous average price target of $28.77.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mosaic is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $27.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $31.00 - Benjamin Theurer Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $27.00 $27.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $29.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $31.00 $34.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Mosaic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Mosaic's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mosaic analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Mosaic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Mosaic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.59% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.