14 Analysts Have This To Say About KLA

Ratings for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $789.79, a high estimate of $875.00, and a low estimate of $590.00. Marking an increase of 0.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $782.69.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KLA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $590.00|$760.00 | |Brian Chin |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $750.00|$825.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $800.00|$910.00 | |Edward Yang |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $700.00|$850.00 | |Shane Brett |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $870.00|$748.00 | |Blayne Curtis |Jefferies |Announces |Hold | $725.00|- | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $748.00|$703.00 | |Toshiya Hari |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $864.00|$759.00 | |Brian Chin |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $825.00|$800.00 | |Joseph Quatrochi |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $870.00|$795.00 | |Matthew Prisco |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Neutral | $875.00|$800.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $760.00|$700.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Raises |Buy | $830.00|$800.00 | |Sidney Ho |Deutsche Bank |Raises |Buy | $850.00|$725.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KLA's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of KLA's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Key Indicators: KLA's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KLA's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KLA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KLA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

