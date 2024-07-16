14 Analysts Have This To Say About Dynatrace

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.57, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 8.88% from the previous average price target of $62.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dynatrace is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Difucci Guggenheim Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $50.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $45.00 $50.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $56.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $66.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $55.00 $63.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dynatrace. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dynatrace's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dynatrace's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Dynatrace's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Dynatrace showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.11% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dynatrace's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

