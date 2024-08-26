14 Analysts Have This To Say About Camden Prop Trust

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $121.57, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 10.23% from the previous average price target of $110.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $128.00 $110.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $133.00 $122.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $125.00 $116.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $104.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $111.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $147.00 $111.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $116.00 $108.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $131.00 $118.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $122.00 $114.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $117.00 $109.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $114.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $112.00 $104.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $104.00 $92.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $108.00 $111.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Camden Prop Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Camden Prop Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Camden Prop Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

