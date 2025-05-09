14 Analysts Have This To Say About argenx

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $777.71, a high estimate of $1100.00, and a low estimate of $680.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.82% from the previous average price target of $741.93.

The standing of argenx among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $708.00 $704.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $1065.00 $1100.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $796.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Raises Buy $796.00 $681.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $715.00 $715.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $720.00 $720.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $1100.00 $775.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Neutral $680.00 $650.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $704.00 $675.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $741.00 $723.00 Jason Butler Citizens Capital Markets Raises Outperform $701.00 $696.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $720.00 $717.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to argenx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of argenx compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into argenx's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Argenx is a Dutch biopharmaceutical company focused on developing antibody-based therapies for rare autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod), was approved by the FDA in December 2021 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In 2022, Argenx also received FDA approval for Vyvgart Hytrulo, a subcutaneous formulation of Vyvgart, offering a more convenient option compared with Vyvgart's intravenous administration. In 2024, the FDA approved Vyvgart Hytrulo for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a rare immune-mediated neuromuscular disorder of the peripheral nervous system. Argenx is focused on innovation and developing its pipeline for treatments such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, thyroid eye disease, and Sjogren's Disease.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining argenx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 81.5% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: argenx's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 104.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): argenx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): argenx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 12.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, argenx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

