14 Analysts Assess Vertex Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $474.86, a high estimate of $555.00, and a low estimate of $376.00. This current average has increased by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $445.15.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Sell $376.00 $371.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $480.00 $440.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $500.00 $462.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $455.00 $402.00 Steve Chesney Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $545.00 - Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $555.00 $540.00 Jasper Hellweg Argus Research Raises Buy $550.00 $465.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $421.00 $424.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $424.00 $424.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $480.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $462.00 $462.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $424.00 $417.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $456.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.3% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRTX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.