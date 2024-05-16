14 Analysts Assess Prologis: What You Need To Know

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prologis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $128.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $141.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. A 10.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $143.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Prologis among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $149.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $124.00 $145.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $117.00 $137.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $123.00 $135.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $128.00 $143.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Lowers Buy $120.00 $139.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $140.00 $163.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $112.00 $145.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $138.00 $151.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $123.00 $136.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $141.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $141.00 $153.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $136.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Prologis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Prologis: A Closer Look

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Prologis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Prologis's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.63% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

