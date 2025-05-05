14 Analysts Assess nVent Electric: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated nVent Electric and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average represents a 7.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $77.42.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of nVent Electric among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $73.00 Jefferson Harralson Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $60.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Lowers Buy $59.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $74.00 $86.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $75.00 $84.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $83.00 Scott Graham Seaport Global Announces Buy $74.00 - David Silver CL King Announces Buy $70.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $88.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for nVent Electric's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of nVent Electric's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know nVent Electric Better

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions that touches a broad range of end markets including infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. NVent designs, manufacturers, markets, installs, and services a portfolio of electrical enclosures and electrical fastening solutions. North America accounts for the majority of sales.

nVent Electric's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: nVent Electric's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: nVent Electric's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

