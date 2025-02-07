14 Analysts Assess Corteva: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.14, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.71% increase from the previous average price target of $68.29.

The standing of Corteva among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $68.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $74.00 $69.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $67.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $73.00 $74.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $68.00 $69.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $68.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $69.00 $66.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $69.00 $67.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $68.00 $69.00

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Corteva faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.19% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

