14 Analysts Assess AtriCure: What You Need To Know

Ratings for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AtriCure, revealing an average target of $52.5, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 2.94%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.00.

A clear picture of AtriCure's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Daniel Stauder Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $52.00 $66.00 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $45.00 $36.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $36.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $66.00 $61.00 Lilia-Celine Lozada JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $40.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AtriCure compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into AtriCure's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into AtriCure's Background

AtriCure Inc is an innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management and sells its products to medical centers through its direct sales force and distributors. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States. Cardiac ablation and left atrial appendage management (LAAM) products are used by physicians during open-heart and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Pain management solutions are used by physicians to freeze nerves during cardiothoracic or thoracic surgical procedures.

AtriCure: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: AtriCure's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AtriCure's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -12.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AtriCure's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, AtriCure adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

