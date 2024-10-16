14 Analysts Assess Antero Resources: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Antero Resources, presenting an average target of $32.93, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 7.24% from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Antero Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Neutral $33.00 - Walter Pritchard BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $34.00 $33.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $25.00 $34.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $29.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Announces Neutral $29.00 - Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $37.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $37.00 - Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Announces Buy $32.00 - Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2023, the company reported proven reserves of 18.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,483 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2023 at a ratio of 37% liquids and 63% natural gas.

Breaking Down Antero Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Antero Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.86% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Antero Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

