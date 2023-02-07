14 Amazing Grocery Deals at Aldi in February

There’s a really big football game next Sunday and a pretty major holiday two days after that. This could make for a very expensive few days — but not if you shop at Aldi this week.

While the grocer prides itself on its everyday low prices, it’s really bringing its A-game to help make your Super Bowl parties and Valentine’s Day more affordable. You can get just about everything you need for both occasions on sale at your local store this week.

Here’s a look at some of the best grocery deals at Aldi from Feb. 5-11 — most sales are valid all week, but some are specific to Feb. 8.

Valentine’s Day 12-Stem Rose Bouquet

Price: $9.99

Available in-store on Feb. 11, get a dozen roses — available in assorted colors — for your Valentine or simply treat yourself.

Smithfield Fresh St. Louis Pork Spareribs

Price: $2.29 per pound

On Feb. 8, you can save big on Smithfield Fresh St. Louis Pork Spareribs, while supplies last.

Fresh Mega Pack Chicken Wings

Price: $2.49 per pound

Just in time for the Super Bowl, take advantage of this amazing deal on a Fresh Mega Pack of chicken wings. Each bag averages 6 1/2 pounds and it’s exclusively available on Feb. 8, while supplies last.

Fresh USDA Prime Strip Steak

Price: $14.99 per pound

Eat like a king at a major discount. On Feb. 8, while quantities last, you can save big on Fresh USDA Prime Strip Steak.

Fresh 73% Lean Ground Beef

Price: $1.99 per pound

Sold in a 5-pound package for $9.95, take advantage of this major savings by shopping in-store on Feb. 8, while supplies last.

Blueberries

Price: $1.99 per pint

One of the top antioxidants, you won’t want to miss this amazing deal on blueberries. For this price, you might consider buying an extra container to make blueberry muffins.

Green Peppers

Price: $1.99 per three-pack

Quite a steal, each green pepper is just 66 cents. This can serve as an affordable addition to a Super Bowl veggie tray.

Beer Bratwurst or Bratwurst

Price: $3.79

Regularly priced at $4.29, get a 19-ounce pack of Beer Bratwurst or Bratwurst on sale this week for the big game. For this price, you might want to stock up on a few.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pizza

Price: $5.49-$6.49

Pizza is a Super Bowl staple, but paying a high price for it is not. Get a 16-inch Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Five Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza on sale this week.

Simms Summer Sausage

Price: $4.29

Preparing a charcuterie board? Score a deal on a 16-ounce Simms Original or Beef Summer Sausage.

Appetitos Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

Price: $3.49

Ideal for a pre-game snack or throughout the game, pick up a box of Appetitos Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos.

Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Ring

Price: $7.49

Originally priced at $7.99, this frozen Fremont Fish Market Shrimp can make for a great shrimp cocktail during the Super Bowl or on Valentine’s Day.

Aldi Guacamole

Price: $3.79

A party must-have, Aldi Guacamole is on sale from its regular price of $4.49.

Park Street Deli Fresh Salsa

Price: $1.99

Another party essential, Park Street Deli Fresh Salsa offers saving from its regular price of $2.49.

To maximize savings, make a list for your Super Bowl party or Valentine’s Day celebration before heading to Aldi this week. This will allow you to focus on sale items, so you can save as much as possible while getting everything you need.

Prices and availability may vary by store location and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Amazing Grocery Deals at Aldi in February

