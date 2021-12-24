13%of this Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Pzena Investment Management, Inc's (NYSE:PZN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pzena Investment Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Caroline Cai is the biggest insider sale of Pzena Investment Management shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$9.57. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PZN Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

I will like Pzena Investment Management better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Pzena Investment Management Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Pzena Investment Management shares. Specifically, EVP, Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Caroline Cai ditched US$269k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Pzena Investment Management

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.4m worth of Pzena Investment Management stock, about 0.5% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pzena Investment Management Tell Us?

An insider sold Pzena Investment Management shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Pzena Investment Management is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Pzena Investment Management is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

But note: Pzena Investment Management may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.