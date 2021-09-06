13%of this NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of NewMarket Corporation's (NYSE:NEU ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NewMarket Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, James Rogers, sold US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$341 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$346, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 13% of James Rogers's stake. James Rogers was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NEU Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

NewMarket Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at NewMarket. In total, Independent Director James Rogers dumped US$201k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does NewMarket Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NewMarket insiders own 34% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NewMarket Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that NewMarket is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NewMarket. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of NewMarket.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

