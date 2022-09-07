13%of this Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Columbia Sportswear Company's (NASDAQ:COLM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Columbia Sportswear

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Walter Klenz, sold US$126k worth of shares at a price of US$106 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$69.69. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Walter Klenz.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 800.00 shares for US$59k. On the other hand they divested 1.19k shares, for US$126k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:COLM Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Columbia Sportswear Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Columbia Sportswear over the last quarter. Executive VP & CFO Jim Swanson purchased US$36k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Columbia Sportswear insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about US$2.0b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Columbia Sportswear Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Columbia Sportswear insider transactions. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Columbia Sportswear (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course Columbia Sportswear may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.