13D Management Sells $5 million of Asbury Automotive Stock

Key Points

13D Management sold 21,337 shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter of 2025.

13D reported a stake worth $5.2 million in its previous quarter's 13F.

The fourth-quarter 13F shows the fund completely sold out of its position, with zero ABG shares disclosed.

The stock accounted for 5.0% of the fund's 13F reportable assets in the previous quarter.

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On Feb. 17, 2026, 13D Management LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold its entire stake in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, 13D Management LLC reported zero shares held in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter. The fund previously disclosed a position worth $5.2 million at the end of the third quarter, based on market closing prices and 21,337 shares held.

What else to know

13D Management LLC sold out of Asbury Automotive Group, eliminating its 5.0% allocation of its assets under management (AUM) in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:TWLO: $8.6 million (approximately 10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MRCY: $7.5 million (approximately 9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:VSAT: $6.9 million (approximately 8.3% of AUM) NYSE:ALV: $6.6 million (approximately 7.9% of AUM) NYSE:PSO: $6.4 million (approximately 7.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 16, 2026, ABG shares were priced at $229.44, down 24.4% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.2 percentage points.

Fund reported 16 U.S. equity positions totaling $84 million in reportable assets after the quarter.

Fund’s overall AUM declined by 19% quarter over quarter, indicating broader portfolio downsizing and market price changes.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.00 billion Net income (TTM) $492.00 million Market capitalization $4.46 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $229.44

Company snapshot

Offers new and used vehicles, vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, collision repair, and a range of finance and insurance products.

Generates revenue primarily through automotive sales and after-sales services, complemented by financing and aftermarket product commissions.

Serves retail consumers across the United States through a network of dealership locations and collision centers.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, operating over 150 dealership locations and multiple collision centers. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of automotive brands and comprehensive service offerings to drive consistent revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

Asbury Automotive has had a solid stretch of growth over the past two years. The stock rose, reflecting positive revenue and earnings growth last year. But 13D Management may see better opportunities elsewhere, given the stock’s higher valuation.

13D oversees a highly concentrated portfolio of stocks. The stock looks cheap at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7, but auto retail stocks have historically traded at discounts to the average stock.

Moreover, the higher average cost of new vehicles could pressure demand and margins in the near term. Factors like severe weather in certain markets and a pullback in consumer spending on parts and service may make it more difficult to drive sales.

It’s unclear why 13D Management sold its position. But the stock’s higher valuation amid uncertainties with the economy and consumer spending could limit near-term upside for investors.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends Pearson Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.