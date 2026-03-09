13D Management Exits Match Group After Selling $4.7 Million Stake in Dating App Platform

Key Points

13D Management LLC sold 132,779 shares of Match Group

Quarter-end position value decreased by $4.69 million, reflecting the combined effect of the share sale and price movement

Change represented 5.6% of 13F reportable assets under management

The position was previously 4.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a significant reduction during broader fund downsizing

10 stocks we like better than Match Group ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing published February 17, 2026, 13D Management LLC sold its entire holding of 132,779 Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value change, including stock price effects, was $4.69 million.

What else to know

Direction recap: 13D Management LLC fully exited its Match Group stake; the post-trade position represents n/a of 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:TWLO: $8.64 million (10.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRCY: $7.58 million (9.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VSAT: $6.95 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE:ALV: $6.63 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSE:PSO: $6.44 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Match Group were priced at $30.50, down 8.2% over one year and underperformed the S&P 500 by 20.0 percentage points

The fund reported 16 positions post-filing, with total 13F reportable AUM of $84.05 million.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.49 billion Net income (TTM) $613.45 million Dividend yield 2.5% Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $30.50

Company/Etf snapshot

Match Group offers a portfolio of dating products, including Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and other brands. It operates a digital platform business model, monetizing user engagement via subscription fees, in-app purchases, and advertising across its suite of dating applications.

Match Group targets a global consumer base seeking online dating and relationship services, with a focus on diverse demographics and age groups.

What this transaction means for investors

Online dating platforms operate as digital marketplaces where network effects help determine whether users find enough activity to keep returning. As more people use mobile apps to meet partners, companies in the sector compete not just on scale but on product design, brand relevance, and their ability to convert engagement into subscriptions and in-app purchases.

Match Group, Inc. manages a leading global portfolio of dating platforms, including Tinder, Hinge, Match, and OkCupid. Each app addresses distinct user behaviors and relationship goals, ranging from casual connections to long-term partnerships. The company relies on paid subscriptions and in-app purchases for most of its revenue, so growth depends on maintaining user activity and introducing features that increase monetization without diminishing the user experience.

For investors, the key question is which Match Group platform will drive the next phase of growth. Dating apps experience cycles of relevance as user preferences evolve and new competitors appear. The critical factor is not the number of apps Match owns, but its ability to convert shifting dating habits into sustained payer growth across its major platforms.

Should you buy stock in Match Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Match Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Match Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Twilio. The Motley Fool recommends Match Group and Pearson Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.