13.2% of KBWP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

March 04, 2025 — 10:03 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 3.69% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,926,182 worth of SIGI, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:

SIGI — last trade: $87.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/24/2025 Robert Kelly Doherty Director 1,500 $80.28 $120,420
02/27/2025 Patrick Sean Brennan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $83.15 $249,450

