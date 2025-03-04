13.2% of KBWP Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), which makes up 3.69% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,926,182 worth of SIGI, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SIGI:

SIGI — last trade: $87.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2025 Robert Kelly Doherty Director 1,500 $80.28 $120,420 02/27/2025 Patrick Sean Brennan EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $83.15 $249,450

