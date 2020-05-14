Markets
13.9% of MGC Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), which makes up 0.56% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,306,965 worth of TSLA, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA:

TSLA — last trade: $790.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/14/2020 Elon Musk CEO 13,037 $767.00 $9,999,379
02/14/2020 Lawrence Joseph Ellison Director 1,250 $767.00 $958,750

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), the #210 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,142,695 worth of ADM, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADM is detailed in the table below:

ADM — last trade: $33.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Francisco J. Sanchez Director 1,370 $36.95 $50,622
05/12/2020 Pierre Dufour Director 1,070 $35.20 $37,664

