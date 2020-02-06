Markets
13.9% of JKL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), which makes up 0.45% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,841,340 worth of ENR, making it the #88 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENR:

ENR — last trade: $51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 5,000 $34.65 $173,229
08/08/2019 Alan R. Hoskins President & CEO 10,000 $35.00 $349,956
08/08/2019 Mark Stephen Lavigne EXECUTIVE VP, COO 3,563 $35.08 $124,991
08/08/2019 Gregory T. Kinder EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. 6,000 $36.43 $218,590
08/09/2019 Emily K. Boss VP, General Counsel 2,750 $36.31 $99,852
08/09/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $35.56 $35,563
08/09/2019 Susan K. Drath VP, Chief Human Capital Off. 5,451 $36.69 $199,974
08/12/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $36.00 $36,000
08/14/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 840 $35.48 $29,803
08/15/2019 Timothy W. Gorman EVP, CFO & CAO 10,000 $35.73 $357,339

And First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), the #151 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,353,630 worth of FRME, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FRME is detailed in the table below:

FRME — last trade: $41.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/03/2019 Patrick A. Sherman Director 14 $35.21 $500
09/03/2019 Gary Lehman Director 47 $35.21 $1,667
10/01/2019 Patrick A. Sherman Director 13 $37.80 $500
10/01/2019 Gary Lehman Director 44 $37.80 $1,667
11/01/2019 Patrick A. Sherman Director 12 $40.06 $500
11/01/2019 Gary Lehman Director 42 $40.06 $1,667
12/02/2019 Gary Lehman Director 41 $40.64 $1,667
12/02/2019 Patrick A. Sherman Director 12 $40.64 $500
01/02/2020 Patrick A. Sherman Director 12 $41.45 $500

