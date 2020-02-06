13.9% of JKL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), which makes up 0.45% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,841,340 worth of ENR, making it the #88 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENR:
ENR — last trade: $51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|5,000
|$34.65
|$173,229
|08/08/2019
|Alan R. Hoskins
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$35.00
|$349,956
|08/08/2019
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|EXECUTIVE VP, COO
|3,563
|$35.08
|$124,991
|08/08/2019
|Gregory T. Kinder
|EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off.
|6,000
|$36.43
|$218,590
|08/09/2019
|Emily K. Boss
|VP, General Counsel
|2,750
|$36.31
|$99,852
|08/09/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$35.56
|$35,563
|08/09/2019
|Susan K. Drath
|VP, Chief Human Capital Off.
|5,451
|$36.69
|$199,974
|08/12/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$36.00
|$36,000
|08/14/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|840
|$35.48
|$29,803
|08/15/2019
|Timothy W. Gorman
|EVP, CFO & CAO
|10,000
|$35.73
|$357,339
And First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), the #151 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,353,630 worth of FRME, which represents approximately 0.33% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FRME is detailed in the table below:
FRME — last trade: $41.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/03/2019
|Patrick A. Sherman
|Director
|14
|$35.21
|$500
|09/03/2019
|Gary Lehman
|Director
|47
|$35.21
|$1,667
|10/01/2019
|Patrick A. Sherman
|Director
|13
|$37.80
|$500
|10/01/2019
|Gary Lehman
|Director
|44
|$37.80
|$1,667
|11/01/2019
|Patrick A. Sherman
|Director
|12
|$40.06
|$500
|11/01/2019
|Gary Lehman
|Director
|42
|$40.06
|$1,667
|12/02/2019
|Gary Lehman
|Director
|41
|$40.64
|$1,667
|12/02/2019
|Patrick A. Sherman
|Director
|12
|$40.64
|$500
|01/02/2020
|Patrick A. Sherman
|Director
|12
|$41.45
|$500
