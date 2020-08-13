Markets
13.8% of DDIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), which makes up 2.52% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $811,324 worth of LAMR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LAMR:

LAMR — last trade: $68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2020 John E. Koerner III Director 17,000 $58.27 $990,590
08/10/2020 Nancy Fletcher Director 1,500 $65.94 $98,904

