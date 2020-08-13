13.8% of DDIV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), which makes up 2.52% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $811,324 worth of LAMR, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LAMR:
LAMR — last trade: $68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2020
|John E. Koerner III
|Director
|17,000
|$58.27
|$990,590
|08/10/2020
|Nancy Fletcher
|Director
|1,500
|$65.94
|$98,904
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.