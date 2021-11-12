13.7% of XSMO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 2.68% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,288,555 worth of PRFT, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:
PRFT — last trade: $141.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2021
|Brian L. Matthews
|Director
|155
|$95.53
|$14,807
|08/02/2021
|Ralph C. Derrickson
|Director
|417
|$95.86
|$39,974
And ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), the #17 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,131,808 worth of EXLS, which represents approximately 1.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS is detailed in the table below:
EXLS — last trade: $137.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/24/2021
|Garen K. Staglin
|Director
|2,500
|$106.83
|$267,075
|07/08/2021
|Garen K. Staglin
|Director
|2,500
|$107.04
|$267,600
|07/15/2021
|Garen K. Staglin
|Director
|2,500
|$108.79
|$271,975
|06/10/2021
|Jaynie M. Studenmund
|Director
|1,425
|$103.38
|$147,316
|07/01/2021
|Garen K. Staglin
|Director
|2,500
|$107.12
|$267,800
