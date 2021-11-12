13.7% of XSMO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT), which makes up 2.68% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,288,555 worth of PRFT, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRFT:

PRFT — last trade: $141.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2021 Brian L. Matthews Director 155 $95.53 $14,807 08/02/2021 Ralph C. Derrickson Director 417 $95.86 $39,974

And ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), the #17 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSMO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,131,808 worth of EXLS, which represents approximately 1.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS is detailed in the table below:

EXLS — last trade: $137.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/24/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $106.83 $267,075 07/08/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $107.04 $267,600 07/15/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $108.79 $271,975 06/10/2021 Jaynie M. Studenmund Director 1,425 $103.38 $147,316 07/01/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $107.12 $267,800 07/08/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $107.04 $267,600 07/15/2021 Garen K. Staglin Director 2,500 $108.79 $271,975

