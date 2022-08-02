13.7% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,990,587 worth of TRNO, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:
TRNO — last trade: $62.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2022
|Douglas M. Pasquale
|Director
|2,000
|$64.25
|$128,490
|05/09/2022
|W. Blake Baird
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|1,000
|$64.00
|$64,000
And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), the #61 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,744,150 worth of ELY, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ELY is detailed in the table below:
ELY — last trade: $22.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2022
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|16,000
|$21.55
|$344,800
|03/14/2022
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|15,000
|$21.73
|$325,894
|05/17/2022
|Rebecca Fine
|EVP, Chief People Officer
|2,101
|$21.61
|$45,396
