13.7% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), which makes up 0.37% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,990,587 worth of TRNO, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRNO:

TRNO — last trade: $62.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2022 Douglas M. Pasquale Director 2,000 $64.25 $128,490 05/09/2022 W. Blake Baird CHAIRMAN AND CEO 1,000 $64.00 $64,000

And Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), the #61 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,744,150 worth of ELY, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ELY is detailed in the table below:

ELY — last trade: $22.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2022 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 16,000 $21.55 $344,800 03/14/2022 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 15,000 $21.73 $325,894 05/17/2022 Rebecca Fine EVP, Chief People Officer 2,101 $21.61 $45,396

