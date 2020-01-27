13.7% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), which makes up 0.55% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,642,425 worth of CADE, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CADE:
CADE — last trade: $16.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2019
|Rudolph H. Holmes
|President & Bus. Services Exec
|10,000
|$15.74
|$157,400
|08/05/2019
|William B. Harrison Jr.
|Director
|64,168
|$15.53
|$996,529
|08/05/2019
|Valerie Toalson
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$15.72
|$15,720
|08/06/2019
|Valerie Toalson
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$15.28
|$15,277
|08/07/2019
|Rudolph H. Holmes
|President & Bus. Services Exec
|1,500
|$15.02
|$22,530
|08/09/2019
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|3,131
|$15.57
|$48,750
|09/16/2019
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|17,940
|$17.96
|$322,202
|10/28/2019
|Samuel M. Tortorici
|President & COO
|6,500
|$15.68
|$101,920
|10/28/2019
|Paul B. Murphy Jr.
|Chairman and CEO
|10,000
|$15.88
|$158,800
|11/04/2019
|Joseph W. Evans
|Director
|20,000
|$15.74
|$314,800
|12/19/2019
|Precious W. Owodunni
|Director
|904
|$17.60
|$15,915
|12/19/2019
|Virginia A. Hepner
|Director
|1,020
|$17.59
|$17,948
|12/19/2019
|Kathy N. Waller
|Director
|904
|$17.60
|$15,915
|12/19/2019
|Scott M. Stuart
|Director
|1,809
|$17.60
|$31,834
|12/19/2019
|J. Richard Fredericks
|Director
|1,775
|$17.61
|$31,250
And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #57 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,818,182 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:
PFS — last trade: $23.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/30/2019
|Ursuline F. Foley
|Director
|4,000
|$23.80
|$95,214
|09/03/2019
|James P. Dunigan
|Director
|1,000
|$23.59
|$23,593
|12/04/2019
|James P. Dunigan
|Director
|1,000
|$23.88
|$23,880
|12/03/2019
|Matthew K. Harding
|Director
|1,000
|$23.82
|$23,820
