VIOV

13.7% of VIOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Cadence Bancorporation (Symbol: CADE), which makes up 0.55% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), has seen 11 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,642,425 worth of CADE, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CADE:

CADE — last trade: $16.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2019 Rudolph H. Holmes President & Bus. Services Exec 10,000 $15.74 $157,400
08/05/2019 William B. Harrison Jr. Director 64,168 $15.53 $996,529
08/05/2019 Valerie Toalson EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $15.72 $15,720
08/06/2019 Valerie Toalson EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $15.28 $15,277
08/07/2019 Rudolph H. Holmes President & Bus. Services Exec 1,500 $15.02 $22,530
08/09/2019 J. Richard Fredericks Director 3,131 $15.57 $48,750
09/16/2019 J. Richard Fredericks Director 17,940 $17.96 $322,202
10/28/2019 Samuel M. Tortorici President & COO 6,500 $15.68 $101,920
10/28/2019 Paul B. Murphy Jr. Chairman and CEO 10,000 $15.88 $158,800
11/04/2019 Joseph W. Evans Director 20,000 $15.74 $314,800
12/19/2019 Precious W. Owodunni Director 904 $17.60 $15,915
12/19/2019 Virginia A. Hepner Director 1,020 $17.59 $17,948
12/19/2019 Kathy N. Waller Director 904 $17.60 $15,915
12/19/2019 Scott M. Stuart Director 1,809 $17.60 $31,834
12/19/2019 J. Richard Fredericks Director 1,775 $17.61 $31,250

And Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), the #57 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: VIOV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,818,182 worth of PFS, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PFS is detailed in the table below:

PFS — last trade: $23.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/30/2019 Ursuline F. Foley Director 4,000 $23.80 $95,214
09/03/2019 James P. Dunigan Director 1,000 $23.59 $23,593
12/04/2019 James P. Dunigan Director 1,000 $23.88 $23,880
12/03/2019 Matthew K. Harding Director 1,000 $23.82 $23,820

