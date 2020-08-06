Markets
NEE

13.7% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 0.87% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,183,468 worth of NEE, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:

NEE — last trade: $283.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/19/2020 David L. Porges Director 3,000 $275.50 $826,500
03/11/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $243.60 $243,600
03/12/2020 James Lawrence Camaren Director 1,000 $212.40 $212,400
03/13/2020 David L. Porges Director 4,000 $220.00 $880,000

And MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), the #219 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,090,227 worth of MDU, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MDU is detailed in the table below:

MDU — last trade: $22.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2020 Jason L. Vollmer VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,200 $27.31 $32,773
05/12/2020 David L. Goodin President & CEO 5,000 $20.16 $100,820
05/13/2020 Jason L. Vollmer VP, CFO & Treasurer 1,000 $19.61 $19,615
05/13/2020 David M. Sparby Director 4,000 $20.16 $80,640
05/14/2020 Dennis W. Johnson Director 5,000 $18.80 $93,975
05/14/2020 David C. Barney President & CEO-Knife River 1,500 $19.95 $29,925
05/12/2020 Stephanie A. Barth VP, CAO & Controller 1,278 $21.07 $26,925
05/18/2020 Margaret A. Link VP and CIO 5,000 $21.39 $106,948

