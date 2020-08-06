13.7% of DGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), which makes up 0.87% of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $98,183,468 worth of NEE, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NEE:
NEE — last trade: $283.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/19/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|3,000
|$275.50
|$826,500
|03/11/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$243.60
|$243,600
|03/12/2020
|James Lawrence Camaren
|Director
|1,000
|$212.40
|$212,400
|03/13/2020
|David L. Porges
|Director
|4,000
|$220.00
|$880,000
And MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), the #219 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,090,227 worth of MDU, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MDU is detailed in the table below:
MDU — last trade: $22.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Jason L. Vollmer
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,200
|$27.31
|$32,773
|05/12/2020
|David L. Goodin
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$20.16
|$100,820
|05/13/2020
|Jason L. Vollmer
|VP, CFO & Treasurer
|1,000
|$19.61
|$19,615
|05/13/2020
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|4,000
|$20.16
|$80,640
|05/14/2020
|Dennis W. Johnson
|Director
|5,000
|$18.80
|$93,975
|05/14/2020
|David C. Barney
|President & CEO-Knife River
|1,500
|$19.95
|$29,925
|05/12/2020
|Stephanie A. Barth
|VP, CAO & Controller
|1,278
|$21.07
|$26,925
|05/18/2020
|Margaret A. Link
|VP and CIO
|5,000
|$21.39
|$106,948
