13.6% of DWAS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), which makes up 0.64% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,550,045 worth of USPH, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USPH:
USPH — last trade: $116.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2019
|Harry S. Chapman
|Director
|2,400
|$117.00
|$280,800
|12/05/2019
|Kathleen A. Gilmartin
|Director
|500
|$114.00
|$57,000
And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #79 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,042,757 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:
BHVN — last trade: $55.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|06/26/2019
|Vlad Coric
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$40.22
|$201,100
|06/27/2019
|James Engelhart
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$43.05
|$107,625
|06/27/2019
|Robert Berman
|Chief Medical Officer
|2,500
|$42.30
|$105,750
|08/20/2019
|Gregory Bailey
|Director
|5,000
|$37.65
|$188,250
