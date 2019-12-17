Markets
13.6% of DWAS Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), which makes up 0.64% of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,550,045 worth of USPH, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at USPH:

USPH — last trade: $116.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/11/2019 Harry S. Chapman Director 2,400 $117.00 $280,800
12/05/2019 Kathleen A. Gilmartin Director 500 $114.00 $57,000

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), the #79 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,042,757 worth of BHVN, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHVN is detailed in the table below:

BHVN — last trade: $55.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/26/2019 John W. Childs Director 10,000 $40.37 $403,700
06/26/2019 Vlad Coric Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $40.22 $201,100
06/27/2019 James Engelhart Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $43.05 $107,625
06/27/2019 Robert Berman Chief Medical Officer 2,500 $42.30 $105,750
08/20/2019 Gregory Bailey Director 5,000 $37.65 $188,250

