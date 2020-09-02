Markets
13.5% of MGV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,996,017 worth of FDX, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:

FDX — last trade: $225.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2020 John A. Edwardson Director 5,000 $112.04 $560,200
07/22/2020 Marvin R. Ellison Director 2,200 $164.53 $361,966
07/24/2020 Kim Jabal Director 363 $165.72 $60,156

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), the #114 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,139,761 worth of ADM, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADM is detailed in the table below:

ADM — last trade: $45.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Francisco J. Sanchez Director 1,370 $36.95 $50,622
05/12/2020 Pierre Dufour Director 1,070 $35.20 $37,664
08/25/2020 Pierre Dufour Director 11,100 $44.75 $496,725

