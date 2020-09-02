13.5% of MGV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), which makes up 0.50% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,996,017 worth of FDX, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FDX:
FDX — last trade: $225.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2020
|John A. Edwardson
|Director
|5,000
|$112.04
|$560,200
|07/22/2020
|Marvin R. Ellison
|Director
|2,200
|$164.53
|$361,966
|07/24/2020
|Kim Jabal
|Director
|363
|$165.72
|$60,156
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), the #114 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,139,761 worth of ADM, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADM is detailed in the table below:
ADM — last trade: $45.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Francisco J. Sanchez
|Director
|1,370
|$36.95
|$50,622
|05/12/2020
|Pierre Dufour
|Director
|1,070
|$35.20
|$37,664
|08/25/2020
|Pierre Dufour
|Director
|11,100
|$44.75
|$496,725
