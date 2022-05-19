13.5% of AIVL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 2.22% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,561,115 worth of KDP, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $34.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 6,355 $37.72 $239,711 05/02/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 10,000 $36.41 $364,150 05/03/2022 Justin Whitmore Chief Strategy Officer 65,611 $37.51 $2,461,088 05/17/2022 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,500 $35.60 $195,794

And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #25 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,246,502 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 1.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:

BRO — last trade: $55.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2022 H. Palmer Proctor Jr. Director 2,000 $61.53 $123,060 05/04/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,670 $59.99 $100,183 05/05/2022 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 1,690 $58.90 $99,541 05/05/2022 James Charles Hays Director 10,000 $58.90 $589,000 05/05/2022 Hugh M. Brown Director 1,311 $60.13 $78,828

