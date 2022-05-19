13.5% of AIVL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 2.22% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,561,115 worth of KDP, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $34.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2022
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|6,355
|$37.72
|$239,711
|05/02/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|10,000
|$36.41
|$364,150
|05/03/2022
|Justin Whitmore
|Chief Strategy Officer
|65,611
|$37.51
|$2,461,088
|05/17/2022
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,500
|$35.60
|$195,794
And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #25 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,246,502 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 1.53% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:
BRO — last trade: $55.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2022
|H. Palmer Proctor Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$61.53
|$123,060
|05/04/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,670
|$59.99
|$100,183
|05/05/2022
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|1,690
|$58.90
|$99,541
|05/05/2022
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|10,000
|$58.90
|$589,000
|05/05/2022
|Hugh M. Brown
|Director
|1,311
|$60.13
|$78,828
