13.4% of XHE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), which makes up 1.84% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,810,483 worth of EMBC, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMBC:

EMBC — last trade: $17.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/10/2023 Devdatt Kurdikar President and CEO 5,000 $21.81 $109,050 08/10/2023 Jeffrey Z. Mann SVP, GC, Head Corp. Dev., Secy 4,700 $21.67 $101,849 08/10/2023 Jacob Elguicze SVP and CFO 4,625 $21.66 $100,195 09/08/2023 David F. Melcher Director 6,233 $15.77 $98,271

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #15 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,528,108 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 1.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $24.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/15/2023 Kathleen McGroddy-goetz Director 1,000 $21.45 $21,450 11/08/2023 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 6,200 $15.39 $95,395 11/08/2023 Shannon Marie Hansen Chief Legal Officer 1,935 $15.44 $29,884 11/27/2023 Dick Allen Director 5,000 $18.96 $94,778

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 LB YTD Return

 RSG Options Chain

 CYXT Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.