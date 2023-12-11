13.4% of XHE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Embecta Corp (Symbol: EMBC), which makes up 1.84% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,810,483 worth of EMBC, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EMBC:
EMBC — last trade: $17.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/10/2023
|Devdatt Kurdikar
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$21.81
|$109,050
|08/10/2023
|Jeffrey Z. Mann
|SVP, GC, Head Corp. Dev., Secy
|4,700
|$21.67
|$101,849
|08/10/2023
|Jacob Elguicze
|SVP and CFO
|4,625
|$21.66
|$100,195
|09/08/2023
|David F. Melcher
|Director
|6,233
|$15.77
|$98,271
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #15 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,528,108 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 1.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $24.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2023
|Kathleen McGroddy-goetz
|Director
|1,000
|$21.45
|$21,450
|11/08/2023
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|6,200
|$15.39
|$95,395
|11/08/2023
|Shannon Marie Hansen
|Chief Legal Officer
|1,935
|$15.44
|$29,884
|11/27/2023
|Dick Allen
|Director
|5,000
|$18.96
|$94,778
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
LB YTD Return
RSG Options Chain
CYXT Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.