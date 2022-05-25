13.4% of WGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (Symbol: WGRO) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 1.83% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (Symbol: WGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,525 worth of EXPE, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:
EXPE — last trade: $116.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|Peter M. Kern
|CEO and Vice Chairman
|6,000
|$167.79
|$1,006,747
|05/18/2022
|Patricia Menendez-cambo
|Director
|800
|$123.87
|$99,097
