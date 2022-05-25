13.4% of WGRO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (Symbol: WGRO) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), which makes up 1.83% of the WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (Symbol: WGRO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $62,525 worth of EXPE, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXPE:

EXPE — last trade: $116.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2022 Peter M. Kern CEO and Vice Chairman 6,000 $167.79 $1,006,747 05/18/2022 Patricia Menendez-cambo Director 800 $123.87 $99,097

