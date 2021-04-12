13.4% of PBJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), which makes up 5.02% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,966,794 worth of KHC, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KHC:

KHC — last trade: $40.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2020 Alexandre Van Damme Director 13,849,315 $30.38 $420,742,190 12/02/2020 Elio Leoni Sceti Director 90,000 $33.22 $2,989,630

