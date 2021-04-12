13.4% of PBJ Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), which makes up 5.02% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,966,794 worth of KHC, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KHC:
KHC — last trade: $40.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2020
|Alexandre Van Damme
|Director
|13,849,315
|$30.38
|$420,742,190
|12/02/2020
|Elio Leoni Sceti
|Director
|90,000
|$33.22
|$2,989,630
