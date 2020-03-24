13.3% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), which makes up 0.20% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,682,768 worth of BRX, making it the #197 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRX:
BRX — last trade: $8.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$13.43
|$134,300
|03/17/2020
|James M. Taylor Jr.
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$12.26
|$122,600
|03/16/2020
|Sheryl Maxwell Crosland
|Director
|2,500
|$12.53
|$31,325
And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), the #288 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,846,042 worth of HPP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HPP is detailed in the table below:
HPP — last trade: $16.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/06/2020
|Ted R. Antenucci
|Director
|15,625
|$31.92
|$498,750
|03/12/2020
|Jonathan M. Glaser
|Director
|12,000
|$24.97
|$299,600
