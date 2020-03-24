Markets
BRX

13.3% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), which makes up 0.20% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,682,768 worth of BRX, making it the #197 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRX:

BRX — last trade: $8.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $13.43 $134,300
03/17/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $12.26 $122,600
03/16/2020 Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Director 2,500 $12.53 $31,325

And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), the #288 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,846,042 worth of HPP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HPP is detailed in the table below:

HPP — last trade: $16.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/06/2020 Ted R. Antenucci Director 15,625 $31.92 $498,750
03/12/2020 Jonathan M. Glaser Director 12,000 $24.97 $299,600

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRX HPP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular