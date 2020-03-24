13.3% of DON Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), which makes up 0.20% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,682,768 worth of BRX, making it the #197 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRX:

BRX — last trade: $8.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $13.43 $134,300 03/17/2020 James M. Taylor Jr. President and CEO 10,000 $12.26 $122,600 03/16/2020 Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Director 2,500 $12.53 $31,325

And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP), the #288 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,846,042 worth of HPP, which represents approximately 0.12% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HPP is detailed in the table below:

HPP — last trade: $16.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2020 Ted R. Antenucci Director 15,625 $31.92 $498,750 03/12/2020 Jonathan M. Glaser Director 12,000 $24.97 $299,600

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.