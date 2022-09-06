13.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,124,950 worth of BXMT, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $28.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/16/2022 Jonathan Lee Pollack Director 13,500 $26.16 $353,140 06/16/2022 Michael B. Nash Director 40,000 $26.14 $1,045,752 06/21/2022 Leonard W. Cotton Director 5,000 $27.78 $138,922

And Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), the #125 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,896,289 worth of PEB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEB is detailed in the table below:

PEB — last trade: $17.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/30/2022 Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President and CEO 26,000 $16.54 $429,988 06/30/2022 Ron E. Jackson Director 5,900 $16.86 $99,474

