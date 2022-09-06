13.2% of VTWV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 0.40% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,124,950 worth of BXMT, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $28.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Jonathan Lee Pollack
|Director
|13,500
|$26.16
|$353,140
|06/16/2022
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|40,000
|$26.14
|$1,045,752
|06/21/2022
|Leonard W. Cotton
|Director
|5,000
|$27.78
|$138,922
And Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), the #125 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,896,289 worth of PEB, which represents approximately 0.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEB is detailed in the table below:
PEB — last trade: $17.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2022
|Jon E. Bortz
|Chairman, President and CEO
|26,000
|$16.54
|$429,988
|06/30/2022
|Ron E. Jackson
|Director
|5,900
|$16.86
|$99,474
