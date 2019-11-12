13.2% of JKL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 0.57% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,339,211 worth of TKR, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:
TKR — last trade: $54.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/27/2019
|John M. Timken Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$38.04
|$190,216
|11/04/2019
|Shelly Marie Chadwick
|Chief Accounting Officer
|1,183
|$52.28
|$61,847
And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #102 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,760,592 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:
ENR — last trade: $43.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|08/27/2019
|John M. Timken Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$38.04
|$190,216
|05/31/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|1,765
|$42.31
|$74,682
|11/04/2019
|Shelly Marie Chadwick
|Chief Accounting Officer
|1,183
|$52.28
|$61,847
|06/05/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|409
|$43.00
|$17,587
|08/08/2019
|Robert V. Vitale
|Director
|5,000
|$34.65
|$173,229
|08/08/2019
|Alan R. Hoskins
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$35.00
|$349,956
|08/08/2019
|Mark Stephen Lavigne
|EXECUTIVE VP, COO
|3,563
|$35.08
|$124,991
|08/08/2019
|Gregory T. Kinder
|EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off.
|6,000
|$36.43
|$218,590
|08/09/2019
|Emily K. Boss
|VP, General Counsel
|2,750
|$36.31
|$99,852
|08/09/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$35.56
|$35,563
|08/09/2019
|Susan K. Drath
|VP, Chief Human Capital Off.
|5,451
|$36.69
|$199,974
|08/12/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|1,000
|$36.00
|$36,000
|08/14/2019
|John Eddy Klein
|Director
|840
|$35.48
|$29,803
|08/15/2019
|Timothy W. Gorman
|EVP, CFO & CAO
|10,000
|$35.73
|$357,339
