Markets
TKR

13.2% of JKL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 0.57% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,339,211 worth of TKR, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:

TKR — last trade: $54.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216
11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #102 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,760,592 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR — last trade: $43.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216 05/31/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 1,765 $42.31 $74,682
11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847 06/05/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 409 $43.00 $17,587
08/08/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 5,000 $34.65 $173,229
08/08/2019 Alan R. Hoskins President & CEO 10,000 $35.00 $349,956
08/08/2019 Mark Stephen Lavigne EXECUTIVE VP, COO 3,563 $35.08 $124,991
08/08/2019 Gregory T. Kinder EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. 6,000 $36.43 $218,590
08/09/2019 Emily K. Boss VP, General Counsel 2,750 $36.31 $99,852
08/09/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $35.56 $35,563
08/09/2019 Susan K. Drath VP, Chief Human Capital Off. 5,451 $36.69 $199,974
08/12/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $36.00 $36,000
08/14/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 840 $35.48 $29,803
08/15/2019 Timothy W. Gorman EVP, CFO & CAO 10,000 $35.73 $357,339

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TKR ENR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular