13.2% of JKL Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), which makes up 0.57% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,339,211 worth of TKR, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TKR:

TKR — last trade: $54.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216 11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), the #102 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,760,592 worth of ENR, which represents approximately 0.43% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ENR is detailed in the table below:

ENR — last trade: $43.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/27/2019 John M. Timken Jr. Director 5,000 $38.04 $190,216 05/31/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 1,765 $42.31 $74,682 11/04/2019 Shelly Marie Chadwick Chief Accounting Officer 1,183 $52.28 $61,847 06/05/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 409 $43.00 $17,587 08/08/2019 Robert V. Vitale Director 5,000 $34.65 $173,229 08/08/2019 Alan R. Hoskins President & CEO 10,000 $35.00 $349,956 08/08/2019 Mark Stephen Lavigne EXECUTIVE VP, COO 3,563 $35.08 $124,991 08/08/2019 Gregory T. Kinder EVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. 6,000 $36.43 $218,590 08/09/2019 Emily K. Boss VP, General Counsel 2,750 $36.31 $99,852 08/09/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $35.56 $35,563 08/09/2019 Susan K. Drath VP, Chief Human Capital Off. 5,451 $36.69 $199,974 08/12/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 1,000 $36.00 $36,000 08/14/2019 John Eddy Klein Director 840 $35.48 $29,803 08/15/2019 Timothy W. Gorman EVP, CFO & CAO 10,000 $35.73 $357,339

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.