13.2% of FCTR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 0.40% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $608,548 worth of DVN, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:
DVN — last trade: $48.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/17/2023
|John E. Bethancourt
|Director
|4,706
|$53.05
|$249,663
|02/17/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$53.28
|$532,800
|02/22/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$53.00
|$265,000
|03/14/2023
|Clay M. Gaspar
|EVP and COO
|20,000
|$49.98
|$999,600
|03/14/2023
|Richard E. Muncrief
|President and CEO
|7,500
|$50.30
|$377,250
And Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), the #126 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $529,000 worth of JKHY, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JKHY is detailed in the table below:
JKHY — last trade: $164.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Laura G. Kelly
|Director
|1,000
|$145.29
|$145,292
|05/25/2023
|Thomas A. Wimsett
|Director
|2,000
|$145.51
|$291,020
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
GNAF Videos
Funds Holding FIZZ
ETFs Holding HYGS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.