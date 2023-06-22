News & Insights

13.2% of FCTR Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

June 22, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), which makes up 0.40% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $608,548 worth of DVN, making it the #111 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DVN:

DVN — last trade: $48.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/17/2023 John E. Bethancourt Director 4,706 $53.05 $249,663
02/17/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 10,000 $53.28 $532,800
02/22/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 5,000 $53.00 $265,000
03/14/2023 Clay M. Gaspar EVP and COO 20,000 $49.98 $999,600
03/14/2023 Richard E. Muncrief President and CEO 7,500 $50.30 $377,250

And Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY), the #126 largest holding among components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $529,000 worth of JKHY, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JKHY is detailed in the table below:

JKHY — last trade: $164.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Laura G. Kelly Director 1,000 $145.29 $145,292
05/25/2023 Thomas A. Wimsett Director 2,000 $145.51 $291,020

