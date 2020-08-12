Markets
13.2% of DYNF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 0.14% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $126,666 worth of KMI, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $14.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $18.61 $93,045
02/26/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $20.72 $6,215,940
02/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $18.88 $5,663,940
03/05/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $19.51 $5,853,810
03/11/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 500,000 $15.51 $7,753,900
04/30/2020 William A. Smith Director 6,500 $15.35 $99,748
07/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $14.14 $4,241,610

And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #204 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $119,500 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:

WHR — last trade: $176.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 Greg Creed Director 775 $131.11 $101,610
03/10/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $113.00 $56,500
03/12/2020 Shengpo Wu EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA 500 $101.00 $50,500

