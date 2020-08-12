13.2% of DYNF Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 0.14% of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $126,666 worth of KMI, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:
KMI — last trade: $14.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Steven J. Kean
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$18.61
|$93,045
|02/26/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$20.72
|$6,215,940
|02/28/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$18.88
|$5,663,940
|03/05/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$19.51
|$5,853,810
|03/11/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|500,000
|$15.51
|$7,753,900
|04/30/2020
|William A. Smith
|Director
|6,500
|$15.35
|$99,748
|07/28/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$14.14
|$4,241,610
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), the #204 largest holding among components of the BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $119,500 worth of WHR, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WHR is detailed in the table below:
WHR — last trade: $176.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|Greg Creed
|Director
|775
|$131.11
|$101,610
|03/10/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$113.00
|$56,500
|03/12/2020
|Shengpo Wu
|EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA
|500
|$101.00
|$50,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.