13.0% of VOOV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), which makes up 0.20% of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,791,759 worth of SLB, making it the #130 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SLB:

SLB — last trade: $13.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/03/2020 Rajeev Sonthalia President, IPM 1,000 $33.40 $33,400 03/09/2020 Vijay Kasibhatla Director, M&A 2,000 $17.05 $34,090

And Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), the #173 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,245,514 worth of WY, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WY is detailed in the table below:

WY — last trade: $16.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 David M. Wold VP & Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $25.19 $25,190 03/17/2020 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 5,000 $17.96 $89,800 03/17/2020 David M. Wold VP & Chief Accounting Officer 2,000 $17.95 $35,900

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.