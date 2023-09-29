13.0% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.68% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,593,197 worth of ABR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:
ABR — last trade: $15.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|15,000
|$11.98
|$179,750
|06/01/2023
|William C. Green
|Director
|8,776
|$12.82
|$112,542
