13.0% of MORT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 13.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), which makes up 4.68% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,593,197 worth of ABR, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABR:

ABR — last trade: $15.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 15,000 $11.98 $179,750 06/01/2023 William C. Green Director 8,776 $12.82 $112,542

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of DYNS

 Funds Holding DCFC

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GIGA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.