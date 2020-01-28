13.0% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), which makes up 0.71% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $402,463 worth of APLE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLE:

APLE — last trade: $15.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $15.39 $76,946 08/12/2019 Redd Hugh Director 2,000 $15.55 $31,093 11/08/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $16.26 $81,296 11/13/2019 Redd Hugh Director 1,000 $16.05 $16,050 11/15/2019 Redd Hugh Director 1,000 $16.12 $16,116

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $372,196 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:

PVH — last trade: $91.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/03/2019 Emanuel Chirico Chairman & CEO 133,155 $74.99 $9,985,746 09/03/2019 Emanuel Chirico Chairman & CEO 191 $74.63 $14,254 09/04/2019 Henry Nasella Director 6,250 $80.37 $502,293

