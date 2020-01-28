13.0% of FNK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), which makes up 0.71% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $402,463 worth of APLE, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APLE:
APLE — last trade: $15.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$15.39
|$76,946
|08/12/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.55
|$31,093
|11/08/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.26
|$81,296
|11/13/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|1,000
|$16.05
|$16,050
|11/15/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|1,000
|$16.12
|$16,116
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #43 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $372,196 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 0.66% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:
PVH — last trade: $91.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/03/2019
|Emanuel Chirico
|Chairman & CEO
|133,155
|$74.99
|$9,985,746
|09/03/2019
|Emanuel Chirico
|Chairman & CEO
|191
|$74.63
|$14,254
|09/04/2019
|Henry Nasella
|Director
|6,250
|$80.37
|$502,293
